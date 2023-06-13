Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Westaim Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 1,084.63%.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

