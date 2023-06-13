Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 559,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 353,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 687.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 224,709 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 99,631 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

IGI stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $16.57. 23,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,531. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

