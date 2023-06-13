Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREEW) Short Interest Update

Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Up 19.5 %

NASDAQ FREEW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 2,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

