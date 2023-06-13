William E. Simon, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE DEI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,243. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.02%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
