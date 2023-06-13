World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 344,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,389. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,550,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,256,000 after acquiring an additional 251,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

