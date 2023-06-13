WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $282.99 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $282.99 million and $12.02 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000517 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02830055 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

