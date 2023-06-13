XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $41.84 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. XYO has a total market cap of $41.84 million and $267,747.85 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015782 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,883.50 or 0.99995138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00310615 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $307,976.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.