Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,603. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $363,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

