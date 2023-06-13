Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.
Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.0 %
Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,603. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $363,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
