Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

