Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.06. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

