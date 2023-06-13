Zullo Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.62. 771,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,411. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

