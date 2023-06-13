Zullo Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,058,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

