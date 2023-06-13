Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,489. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

