Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.1% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,493 shares of company stock worth $761,725 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,109,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

