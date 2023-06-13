Zullo Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.