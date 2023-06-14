10,929 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up 1.2% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Freedom LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

IYG stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.33. 5,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,549. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

