155,000 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,852,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Yum! Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.17. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

