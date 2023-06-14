16,635 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Bio-Techne by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 261,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Shares of TECH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 414,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

