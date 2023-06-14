173,000 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $156.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 269.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.77. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

