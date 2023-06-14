21,041 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Acquired by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 151,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,310. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $536.82 million, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

