28,042 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Insider Activity

Elevance Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock traded down $35.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,797. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

