3,033 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.