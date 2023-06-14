330,167 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 330,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 289,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,454. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.