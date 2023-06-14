378 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,963,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $678,107,000 after purchasing an additional 261,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $139.80. 1,005,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.53. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

