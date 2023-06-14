76,231 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 1.73% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPEM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $285.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

