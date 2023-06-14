97 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

ASML stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $738.62. The stock had a trading volume of 130,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,984. The firm has a market cap of $291.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $671.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

