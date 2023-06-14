Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Has $163.96 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 578,424 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 10.2% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $163,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shopify Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.