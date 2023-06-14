Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

AGRPY stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Absa Group has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.41.

Absa Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5416 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Absa Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

Further Reading

