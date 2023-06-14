Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Trading Up 0.2%

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adit EdTech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

