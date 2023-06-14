Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells $327,750.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $109.11. 780,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,447. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several research firms have commented on WMS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,140,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after acquiring an additional 359,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 120,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

