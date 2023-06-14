Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells $327,750.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMSGet Rating) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $109.11. 780,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,447. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WMS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,140,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after acquiring an additional 359,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 120,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

