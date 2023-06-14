Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $124.92, but opened at $128.52. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $128.28, with a volume of 32,084,253 shares.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.