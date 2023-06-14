Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 184,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

