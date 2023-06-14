Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,119 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up 1.4% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

