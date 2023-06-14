Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.16% of First American Financial worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First American Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,415,000 after purchasing an additional 315,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FAF opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

Several research firms have commented on FAF. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

