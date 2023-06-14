Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Invests $2.04 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 20,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.61. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

