Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.09% of Watts Water Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $233,625.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,672.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

NYSE:WTS opened at $176.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $181.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.