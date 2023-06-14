Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 30,681 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,681 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.17% of Boot Barn worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.