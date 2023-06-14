Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 178,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

