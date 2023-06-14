Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

AEHR stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. 782,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,653. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,702 shares of company stock worth $2,943,633. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

