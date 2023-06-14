Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Lowered by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 515,966 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 2.2% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Agilent Technologies worth $230,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSE:A traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.65. 1,062,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.17. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

