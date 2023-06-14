AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AGNCP traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 79,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,547. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

