AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNCM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. 21,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,443. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

