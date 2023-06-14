AGNC Investment Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:AGNCO)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

AGNCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 106,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,949. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

