Aion (AION) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Aion has a market cap of $436,244.12 and approximately $266.88 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00105765 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00033848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00022561 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

