AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities increased their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.11) to GBX 490 ($6.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 370 ($4.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 328.60 ($4.11) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 325.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 339.86. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 243.80 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 404.07 ($5.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,338.66, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.12), for a total transaction of £15,989.40 ($20,006.76). 34.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

