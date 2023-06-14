Akaris Global Partners LP Sells 79,200 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Akaris Global Partners LP lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises approximately 0.9% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of New York Times worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New York Times by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in New York Times by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

