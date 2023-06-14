Albar Capital Ltd Buys 950 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 2,456.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after acquiring an additional 784,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 573,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 524,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,804,000 after acquiring an additional 491,348 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 759.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

