Albar Capital Ltd Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Albar Capital Ltd lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,959 shares during the quarter. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after purchasing an additional 193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,353,000 after buying an additional 22,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

