Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.30. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 106,434 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $210,831.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $210,831.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $294,409. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

