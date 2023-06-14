Allstate Investment Management Co. Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.97.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
